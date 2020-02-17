Bristol teenagers in court charged with multiple burglary offences

Three teenage boys from Bristol are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Mon 17 Feb) charged with numerous burglary and theft-related offences.

A 16 year old boy is charged with conspiracy to burgle in connection with a number of dwelling burglaries between 24 February 2019 and 21 December 2019; and conspiracy to receive stolen goods between 14 June 2019 and 10 December 2019, namely motorbikes.

He is also charged with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle in connection with three incidents in which motorbikes were stolen from properties in Oldfield Park, Staple Hill and St George on 30 March 2019, 25 October 2019 and 29 November 2019 respectively.

A second 16 year old boy is charged with conspiracy to burgle in connection with a number of dwelling burglaries between 24 February 2019 and 21 December 2019; and aggravated taking without an owner’s consent in connection with an incident on 2 January 2020 in which a quadbike was stolen from a property in Staple Hill and subsequently damaged.

He is also charged in connection with an incident on 14 January 2020 in which an electric scooter was stolen from a property in Kingswood.

A 17 year old boy is charged with conspiracy to receive stolen goods between 14 June 2019 and 10 December 2019, namely motorbikes.