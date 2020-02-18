Can you help us identify this man?

We’re releasing CCTV images of a man we’d like to identify as part of an investigation into an arson in Bristol.

A man set fire to the door of a pub on Park Row at around 4.05am on Thursday, 30 January.

No one was hurt in the incident but the door was badly damaged.

We’re keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images as we believe he may have information which could help our inquiry.

The man is white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair. He wore a leather jacket, a dark coloured hoodie, a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

We believe the man had been in Antix on Park Street earlier on in the evening and so we’re appealing to anyone who was in the club at the time who saw him and knows who he is to contact us.