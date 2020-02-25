CCTV appeal after assault in Taunton

We are investigating an assault in a bar in Taunton last month.

A man, in his 30s, was punched several times in the face by another man at Retro Bar, in East Street, between 12.30-1.30am on Sunday 26 January.

The victim required medical treatment for facial injuries.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we wish to speak to the man, pictured, about the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220020176.