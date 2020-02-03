CCTV appeal after car park robbery

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Bristol.

The 20-year-old victim entered Cabot Circus Car Park at 4.07am on Saturday 18 January, when he was approached by a man who asked him for money.

The man, after trying to grab the victim’s wallet, pushed the 20-year-old down a flight of stairs.

The attacker was joined by a second man and both kicked the victim while he was on the floor.

The pair then fled the car park via the Champion Square exit with the wallet.

The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information about the incident, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220013587.