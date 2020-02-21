CCTV appeal after theft from shop
We are seeking the public’s help to identify two men in connection with a theft that took place in Glastonbury.
Several items of clothing were stolen from the High Street shop at approximately 1.40pm on Friday 31 January.
CCTV footage shows two men running down the road that we would like to speak to about the incident.
They ran along High Street, St John’s Walk and into Norbins Road.
The pair are described as being in their early 20s and white. They are said to be approximately 6ft and wore dark clothing. One of them was wearing a dark puffer jacket with a rip in the back.
We would like to hear from anybody who recognises the pair or who saw men acting suspiciously in the area at the time.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220024950
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.