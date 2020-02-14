CCTV appeal in sexual assault investigation – Bristol

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Ashley Road, Bristol, earlier this month have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak with.

The assault happened as the woman was walking home from a night out in the early hours of Saturday, 1 February. It took place in the garden of a house near to the junction of Ashley Road with Albert Park. The woman’s shouts alerted the householders who saw a man making off and called 999.

The man detectives want to trace is described as in his mid to late twenties around 5ft 8in tall and of “middle eastern” appearance. He was said to have a full dark beard with dark hair which was cropped at the sides and more bushy on top. He was wearing a dark bomber jacket and blue skinny jeans.

The victim is being offered access to support.

DI Ben Lavender said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who can help us trace the man in these images. In the CCTV his clothing appears to be pale, but that’s a trick of the light and he is in fact wearing a dark-coloured jacket and jeans as you can see in this still.”

“We’d also ask you to get in touch if you saw a man and a woman walking along Ashley Road between 4 and 6am or saw a man running or walking quickly away.

“This was an assault on a vulnerable woman in her 20s and I’d urge anyone with information which could help us identify the man responsible to contact us.”