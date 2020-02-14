CCTV appeal in sexual assault investigation – Bristol
Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Ashley Road, Bristol, earlier this month have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak with.
The assault happened as the woman was walking home from a night out in the early hours of Saturday, 1 February. It took place in the garden of a house near to the junction of Ashley Road with Albert Park. The woman’s shouts alerted the householders who saw a man making off and called 999.
The man detectives want to trace is described as in his mid to late twenties around 5ft 8in tall and of “middle eastern” appearance. He was said to have a full dark beard with dark hair which was cropped at the sides and more bushy on top. He was wearing a dark bomber jacket and blue skinny jeans.
The victim is being offered access to support.
DI Ben Lavender said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who can help us trace the man in these images. In the CCTV his clothing appears to be pale, but that’s a trick of the light and he is in fact wearing a dark-coloured jacket and jeans as you can see in this still.”
“We’d also ask you to get in touch if you saw a man and a woman walking along Ashley Road between 4 and 6am or saw a man running or walking quickly away.
“This was an assault on a vulnerable woman in her 20s and I’d urge anyone with information which could help us identify the man responsible to contact us.”
Get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 5220025621.
If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims of sexual offences.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220025621
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.