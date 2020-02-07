CCTV appeal over purse and wallet thefts

Can you tell us who this woman is? Officers investigating a number of thefts would like to speak to her.

We’ve five reported incidents involving victims in Bristol city centre, Brislington, Patchway and Weston-super-Mare, with one on the X39 bus between Saltford and Bristol.

They happened in November 2018, November 2019, and January this year.

Two of the victims were in their 20s with the others aged between 59 and 75. In most cases a purse or wallet was stolen and then the bank cards used to make purchases, while in one a mobile phone was taken.

If you recognise the woman or have any other information which could help, get in touch with PC 3701 Picton or call 101, quoting reference 5220004804.

Our advice on deterring pickpockets includes keeping purses, wallets and phones in a zipped bag or inside pocket.