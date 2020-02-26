CCTV appeal to find potential witness to sexual assault

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a cyclist we believe may have witnessed a sexual assault in Bridgwater.

The incident took place between 3.30am and 3.40am on New Year’s Day.

We believe the man in the CCTV cycled past a man as he was attacking a teenage girl in Clare Street.

A 35-year-old man was arrested following the incident and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The victim has been offered access to support and we continue to keep her updated with the progress of our inquiry.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call 101 and provide the call-handler with the reference 5220000206.