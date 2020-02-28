CCTV image released as part of fraud investigation

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation.

We have received several reports of electrical retailers being targeted across the force area from 3-9 January.

Businesses in Bath, Bristol, Cribbs Causeway, Taunton and Yeovil reported being victims of a transaction fraud. Similar reports have been made in neighbouring force areas.

The man we wish to speak to is described as white, approximately 6ft 1-2ins, mid-20s, with blonde hair that is shaved at the sides.