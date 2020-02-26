CCTV released after burglary at sports club in Somerton

We’re investigating a burglary at Somerton Sports Club in which cash was stolen from the safe and collection tins.

An offender used a crowbar to break into the premises in Gassons Lane at around 2.20am on Monday 20 January.

We want to identify the man in the CCTV clips we’ve released today (below).

He’s of slim build, with a distinctive walk, and was wearing a black balaclava and zipped up hooded top.

If you have any information about this incident, or can help us identify the man in the footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220014772.