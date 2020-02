Kai Richard Bowering has been charged with a dwelling burglary.

Bowering, 38, of Hawkins Road in Newquay, Cornwall, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday (31 January) charged in connection with an incident on Thursday 30 January in which a property on The Crescent in Henleaze, Bristol, was burgled.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and has been remanded in custody ahead of being sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 26 February.