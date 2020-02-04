Dashcam footage wanted after pedestrian injured in collision

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage to come forward following a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian Bristol last week.

The incident – involving a 78-year-old man and an unknown vehicle – happened in Easton Way at the junction with Stapleton Road on Friday 31 January between 1pm and 1.30pm.

The victim was using the pedestrian crossing and the vehicle was turning right to head along Stapleton Road, having travelled from the direction of Barton Hill, at the time of the incident.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver in the vehicle failed to stop after the collision.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing but anybody who witnessed the incident, or was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220025696.