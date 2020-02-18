Detectives granted more time to question man in sexual assault inquiry

Detectives have been given more time to question a 28-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault in Bristol earlier this month.

A woman in her 20s was attacked on Ashley Road during the early hours of Saturday, 1 February. She has been offered access to support.

The man was arrested after we issued a CCTV appeal for information on Friday (14 February).

A warrant of further detention was granted by magistrates this morning, allowing officers to question the man until 7pm tomorrow (19 February).

We’d like to thank the public and the media for sharing our appeals for information.