Drivers warned about thefts of car parts

We are asking motorists in South Gloucestershire to be mindful of their vehicle’s security following a number of catalytic converter thefts.

We have received several reports in recent weeks of the items being stolen from cars.

We would ask all drivers to take precautions to minimise the risk of their vehicle being targeted, including:

Not leaving a car in an unattended car park overnight

Park your vehicle in a locked garage overnight, if possible

If you need to park overnight on the road, choose a well-lit area

Ensure your car is locked and alarmed when not in use

Several vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of catalytic converters have used false number plates, to try to avoid detection.

Therefore we urge any drivers who notice their number plate has been stolen, to contact the police on 101 or by using our online form to help us with our enquiries.