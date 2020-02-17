Have you seen rare motorbike stolen in Bristol burglary?

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Bristol.

A garage on Lower Redland Road was broken into sometime between 6pm on Wednesday, 12 February and 3pm on Thursday, 13 February.

A rare 20-year-old black Honda Magna motorcycle which had been imported from America was stolen.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary, or who may have seen the bike since.