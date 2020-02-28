Help needed to locate wanted Leon Mitchell

We’re appealing for your help to find wanted Leon Mitchell.

He is wanted for the breach of a court order between 29 October and 23 January.

This was a restraining order not to contact an individual or go to an address in Bristol.

He has contacted the individual – a woman – on numerous occasions and also assaulted her.

Leon Mitchell is described as a white man, about 5ft 10ins tall of medium build. He has cropped brown hair and grey facial hair/stubble. He has blue eyes and a scar from ear to ear due to a plate

We believe that Leon Mitchell has been staying at various addresses in Avonmouth and Portishead and could be in one of these areas.

We’re appealing for Leon or anyone who spots him to contact us.