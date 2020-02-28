Help needed to locate wanted Leon Mitchell
We’re appealing for your help to find wanted Leon Mitchell.
He is wanted for the breach of a court order between 29 October and 23 January.
This was a restraining order not to contact an individual or go to an address in Bristol.
He has contacted the individual – a woman – on numerous occasions and also assaulted her.
Leon Mitchell is described as a white man, about 5ft 10ins tall of medium build. He has cropped brown hair and grey facial hair/stubble. He has blue eyes and a scar from ear to ear due to a plate
We believe that Leon Mitchell has been staying at various addresses in Avonmouth and Portishead and could be in one of these areas.
We’re appealing for Leon or anyone who spots him to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220018466
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.