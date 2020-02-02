Help us trace these witnesses to a robbery in Bristol

We’re trying to trace three teenage boys who are key witnesses to an apparent robbery reported by CCTV staff in Bristol.

CCTV operators at Cabot Circus called us at about 2am on Sunday 2 February to report seeing the incident happen on Penn Street/The Horsefair. This call led officers to attend and arrest two suspects nearby soon afterwards. The suspects are two teenage boys who remain in police custody at the time of writing.

We can find no record of the victim of the robbery reporting the incident and would like him to come forward. Thankfully there’s no indication he was injured.

Detectives are keen to speak to three boys who we believe saw the incident and who may have valuable information.

These key witnesses are all described as white and in their mid-teens and wearing:

a khaki green jacket, Puma top and black joggers, trainers and gloves and carrying a bag (pictured) a black coat, jeans and black trainers a green body warmer over black clothing (pictured)

If you can help get in touch quoting reference 5220026255.