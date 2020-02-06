Investigation launched after woman assaulted by intruders

We’ve launched an investigation after a woman was assaulted in her own home in front of one of her children in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

Two men called at the victim’s home in Queens Road, Bridgwater, at around 5am on Monday 3 February. When the victim opened the door the men asked for drugs, but she was able to close the door on them. Shortly afterwards the two men came inside the property and demanded money and drugs. The victim, who is in her thirties, was pushed to the floor and one of the offenders punched her in the face, causing cuts and bruising.

During this incident, one of the victim’s children came down stairs and saw part of this incident.

The men then made off, taking with them a mobile phone they’d picked up off a table, which was later located close by.

Investigating officer DC Sheila Davies said: “This was a very concerning attack on a woman in her own home which is further aggravated by the fact it was witnessed by one of her children. We believe the offenders have targeted the wrong home intending to steal money and drugs.

“One of the offenders is described as white, in his late twenties or early thirties, around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins, of medium build, short blond/light coloured hair and he was wearing a light blue hooded top.

“The second man was also white, around the same age, more than 6ft, of medium build, with a full ginger beard (closely trimmed). One of his upper front teeth was either dirty, broken or missing. He was wearing a black beanie hat and a black waterproof coat.

“We would urge anyone who recognises these descriptions, or has any other information which could help us identify these men, to come forward as soon as possible.”

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220026895.