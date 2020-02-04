Investigation underway after man stabbed – Taunton
We’re investigating after a man was stabbed in Victoria Park, Taunton, at around midnight overnight Monday 3 to Tuesday 4 February.
A 35-year-old man was treated by ambulance near Tesco in East Reach before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
If you have any information which could help our investigation get in touch quoting reference 5220027801.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220027801
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.