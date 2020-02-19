Skip to content

Man appears in court charged with attempted rape of woman

Posted at 17:47 on 19th February 2020 in In Court

A 28-year-old man has appear in court charged with the attempted rape of a woman in Bristol.

Hamid Mohammed, of Cooper Square, Durham, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday 19 February).

The charge relates to an incident on Saturday 1 February when a woman was attacked on Ashley Road.

Mohammed was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 16 March.