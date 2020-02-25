Man arrested following assaults in South Bristol

At 3.10pm today (Tuesday, 25 February) we began receiving reports a number of people had been assaulted in the south Bristol area.

Officers attended and subsequently arrested a man in his 30s on Redcatch Road. He remains in custody.

Three people have been taken to hospital with injuries which aren’t believed to be life threatening.

A full investigation is already under way.

While we’re keeping an open mind about the motive, we can confirm we’re not treating the incident as terrorism.

Road closures are in place as emergency services carry out enquiries and motorists are advised to avoid the area.