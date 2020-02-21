Man arrested over suspected drug offences

A 36-year-old man has been arrested following a drugs warrant being carried out in Taunton.

Officers searched an address in Haydon Road, shortly before 9am yesterday (Thursday 20 February).

Suspected class A drugs – with an estimated street value of £10,000 – cash, drug paraphernalia, knives and a stun torch were seized from the property.

The man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of class A drugs and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

He was on licence and has been subsequently recalled to prison.

Sergeant Andy Gloyn said: “As a neighbourhood team, we have removed a substantial amount of class A drugs from the street and recovered potentially dangerous weapons too.

“We would urge any member of the public who believes they have useful information about the supply of drugs in their community to come forward. Those details are vital and enable our officers to target suspected offenders and make our neighbourhoods safe.

“Anybody with information can call 101 or report it through the force’s website.”