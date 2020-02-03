Man brought back to UK to face justice following attack on a family in Yate

A man who fled to Poland after carrying out an unprovoked attack on a family in Yate has been arrested and brought back to the UK on a European Arrest Warrant.

Adam Pisarski, 25, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm (GBH), two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) and one count of common assault following an incident in Scott Way at about 2.30am on New Year’s Day 2016, in which four members of the same family were assaulted in front of their children as they returned from a New Year’s Eve party.

Adam Pisarski, who carried out the attack alongside his 23-year-old brother Daniel, fled the country but was convicted and sentenced to four years and six months in his absence. He was arrested in Poland at the end of 2019 and has now been extradited to the UK. He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday 4 February).

Daniel Pisarski, 23, who also fled to Poland, was convicted of one count of GBH and one count of ABH in his absence and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. He was arrested under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant in May 2019 and extradited the following month. In court he was sentenced to an additional six weeks for failing to attend court.

DC Mark Wilkes said: “We’re extremely grateful to the National Crime Agency along with authorities in Poland who’ve helped us to locate and arrest Adam Pisarski so he can face justice here in the UK for the awful crimes he committed against a family in Yate.

“Like his brother, Adam Pisarski thought he could evade justice by fleeing the country, but he underestimated our determination to track him down. I hope this shows we will always pursue wanted criminals and have the ability to call on the expertise and co-operation of our partner law enforcement agencies to help us do this.”