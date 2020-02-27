Man dies in hospital following shooting incident in Winsford

A 67-year-old man taken to hospital following a shooting incident in Winsford at the weekend has died.

John Zurick was taken to a hospital in Devon with severe shotgun injuries following an incident on Saturday 22 February. He died from his injuries earlier today. A post-mortem examination will now be carried out and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s office.

A 56-year-old woman, formally identified as Deborah Zurick, was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s incident. A post-mortem examination confirmed she died from shotgun injuries and her death is being treated as murder.

DCI Neil Rice, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident and detectives, investigators and crime scene specialists are working closely with local uniformed officers to examine the scene and reassure the local community.

“Dedicated liaison officers are also supporting family members and friends through this difficult time.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and our focus is now on supporting those affected by it, and completing our enquiries so we can provide a file of evidence to the Coroner’s office for Somerset.

“My team and I will continue to co-operate with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on their investigation.

“There has been a large police presence in the small hamlet of Winsford and I would like to thank the local community for their patience, co-operation and support while we conducted our investigations. I would like anyone with concerns, worries or any information to speak to their local neighbourhood officers either face-to-face, by calling 101, or contacting us through our website.”