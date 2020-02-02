Man due in court over incident in Filwood Broadway, Bristol

A 35-year-old man is due in court tomorrow, Monday 3 February, after an incident in Filwood Broadway between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday night, 1 February.

Police were called to the scene just after 11pm and arrested a man nearby at 11.10pm

The man has been remanded in custody pending his appearance in court charged with causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, drink driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving without insurance.

A number of people received injuries not believed life-changing or life-threatening and several cars were damaged in the incident.