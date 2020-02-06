Man handed 12 year prison term after admitting multiple rapes

A man has been jailed for 12 years after admitting multiple counts of rape.

Dominic Shakespeare, 44, of no fixed address, threatened his victim with a sword before repeatedly attacking her over a number of hours at a property in Bristol in July last year.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on the first day of his trial at Bristol Crown Court last month and was sentenced at the same court today (Thursday, 6 February).

Shakespeare will remain on licence for an extended period of 10 years following his release from prison and will be on the sex offenders register for life. He was also handed a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his victim indefinitely.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Dale Morgan, said: “Shakespeare carried out a sustained attack on his victim which left her extremely distressed and he fully deserves to be spend the next few years behind bars.”

He added: “His victim has demonstrated immense bravery since her ordeal and I’m grateful for the support she’s shown us throughout our investigation and at court.

“Victims of rape or other sexual offences should never suffer in silence. We will take all reports seriously, provide appropriate support and do everything we can to hold offenders to account.”

If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims of sexual offences.