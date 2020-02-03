Man in the cells after collision in Glastonbury

A man is in police custody after a driver failed to stop for officers in Wells and crashed in Glastonbury.

Officers patrolling in a marked car attempted to stop a Mini in Glastonbury Road, Wells, just before 10.30pm on Sunday 2 February. They followed the vehicle as it was driven at speed until it crashed in Old Market Court, Glastonbury at about 11.15pm. The driver made off on foot.

We arrested a 30-year-old man nearby on suspicion of dangerous driving and other driving offences. He remains in the cells at the time of writing.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information which could help the police investigation get in touch quoting reference 5220026840.