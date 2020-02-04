Man who fled the UK after attack on a family in Yate is given additional jail term

A man who fled to Poland and was convicted in his absence for an unprovoked attack on a family in Yate has been given an additional jail sentence after appearing in court today.

Adam Pisarski, 25, was given a four year and six month jail term in his absence after being convicted of one count of grievous bodily harm (GBH), two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) and one count of common assault.

The charges related to an incident in Scott Way at about 2.30am on New Year’s Day 2016, in which four members of the same family were assaulted in front of their children.

Pisarski, who carried out the attack alongside his 23-year-old brother Daniel, was arrested in Poland at the end of 2019 and extradited to the UK. He appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday 4 February) and was sentenced to an additional two-and-a-half months for failing to attend court.

Daniel Pisarski, 23, who also fled to Poland following the attack, was convicted of one count of GBH and one count of ABH in his absence and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. He was arrested under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant in May 2019 and extradited the following month. He was previously sentenced to an additional six weeks for failing to attend court.