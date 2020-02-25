Men acting suspiciously in Backwell

On Saturday 22 February we received reports, in good faith, of an attempted abduction attempt on an 11-year-old girl in Backwell.

Two men were reportedly acting in a suspicious manner in Garstons Close shortly after 1pm.

One of the two men in the van got out and approached the girl while the other opened the rear doors of the vehicle.

She said both were wearing dark/black clothing and wore balaclavas and gloves which were also black. She became suspicious and ran away pursued by one of the men.

We take all such reports very seriously. The family did the right thing by reporting it to us as it allowed us to investigate what happened.

Our investigations are ongoing but we wish to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident and do not consider there is an ongoing risk to the public.

If anyone has any further information about what happened, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220043854.