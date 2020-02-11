Mini moto bike seized at Oldbury Court

We’ve seized a mini moto bike after responding to reports of them being ridden dangerously at Oldbury Court Estate.

We were called at about 4.45pm on Sunday 9 February. On our arrival a number of witnesses told us the vehicles were driving at speed and too close to pedestrians.

Two of the riders weren’t wearing helmets but had their faces covered and one was carrying a child passenger.

As we went into the car park we saw three people riding on two bikes. The solo rider abandoned their bike and jumped onto the other one. All three made off on the one bike which was lost to sight.

We seized the abandoned bike (below).

One of the riders is described as white, in his late teens and wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.

We’d like to hear from anyone with information about the riders – get in touch quoting reference 5220032905.

We always want to hear about incidents as they happen. If there’s a crime underway, offenders are still nearby or it’s an emergency, call 999. Otherwise ring 101 – our call handlers are available 24/7. While we may not always have officers available to respond immediately, it helps us target our patrols effectively.