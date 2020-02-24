Murder investigation launched after woman is shot in West Somerset

We have launched a murder investigation after a woman was shot in a property near Minehead.

We were called to reports of what appeared to be the noise of a gunshot at a property in Winsford at about 2.30pm on Saturday.



A woman was seriously injured by a gunshot wound. Despite receiving treatment at the scene, she sadly died shortly afterwards.



A man is in police custody. He was also injured, suffering life threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital. He remains in a critical but stable condition.



The area remains cordoned off by police officers, who are providing reassurance and support to people in the area.



Crime scene investigators are carrying out a detailed examination of the scene.



Enquiries into the incident – which is believed to be self-contained – are continuing as officers’ piece together exactly what happened.