Music memorabilia stolen from garage

We are investigating a burglary in Coalpit Heath that saw a number of rare signed photos and memorabilia stolen.

At some point between 11pm on Tuesday 18 February and 6am on Wednesday 19 February, entry was forced into a garage in Rose Oak Lane and items stolen.

The items stolen include:

Signed photograph montages of Marilyn Monroe and Patsy Cline

Autographs and photo of Buddy Holly & The Crickets

Signed photograph of Johnny Weissmuller

World War Two tapestry and uniforms

Gretsch G3100 historic series Hawaiian guitar

Tools

We always encourage people to report suspicious behaviour as it happens. If you think a crime is underway, call 999. Otherwise ring 101.

We advise all homeowners take steps to ensure the security of their properties and outbuildings, including:

Mark your power tools or other items with your postcode and house number or the first two letters of your house name and register the details on the Immobilise website.

Put away all tools and equipment and lock up using good quality or specialist locks.

Remember these tools could be used to break into your home. Don’t leave ladders outside, or chain them up if you have to.

Double garage doors with a rim latch should be supplemented with a mortice deadlock.

Most standard ‘up and over’ garage doors are easily overcome by a burglar. You can prevent this by drilling a hole through the channel above the wheels and fitting a padlock. Alternatively, fit a hasp and staple each side of the door with a padlock or fit a specialist lock.

If the garage is attached to the main building ensure that connecting doors are secure.

Check that your household insurance covers theft from your garden and outbuildings.

Fit a battery-operated alarm.

Fit a window grille and/or frosted window film to stop a thief seeing into your shed or garage.

Chain tools, cycles and other valuable equipment together using a high-security chain or cable and a good quality padlock.

Replace standard hinges with strap hinges secured by coach bolts or use security screws on existing hinges.

For more crime prevention advice, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk