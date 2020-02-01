New image issued in appeal to trace missing Mario DiMaggio

We’re issuing a new photo in a renewed appeal for help to find a vulnerable missing man.

Mario DiMaggio was last seen at the Aldi car park, in the St George area of Bristol, at about 7pm on Tuesday 28 January.

He is aged 45, white, about 5ft 8ins and lives in Hotwells.

If you have any information which could help to find him, get in touch, quoting reference 5220022633.