Patchway woman charged in connection with human trafficking inquiry

Three people appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (11 February) in connection with a South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU) investigation into human trafficking.

Lezlie Davies, 61, of Millennium Plaza in Cheltenham is charged with managing a brothel; Rosana Gomes, 45, of High Six Gardens in Patchway, Bristol, is charged with controlling prostitution for gain; and Waqas Khan, 38, of Parry Street, Leicester, is charged with money laundering.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 28 February.

Mark Viner, 61, was extradited from his home in Barcelona last December to face eight charges as part of the same investigation into the trafficking of women from Brazil to work in brothels in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. He is currently remanded in custody awaiting trial.