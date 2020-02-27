Patrols increased following reports of public indecency

We are asking the public to be vigilant following a number of reports of a man committing acts of public indecency in Bath in recent days.

We have received calls from members of the public since Saturday 22 February reporting a man has exposed himself to women. As a result, we have stepped up patrols in the city.

The man is described as aged between 20 and late-30s and of an average height and build. He was said to be wearing dark clothing, with his face obscured by a hood or a balaclava. Some witnesses also said he was wearing sunglasses.

Inspector Gavin Usher, from the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: “There have been a number of incidents where a male has exposed himself to women within the Linear Track/ Oldfield Park/ Twerton area of Bath.

“The incidents have occurred all times of the day and night with women, often alone, either being approached by a male or seeing him hiding in bushes.

“On some occasions he has spoken to the women and made sexual comments towards them, however more recently has knocked on a door of a house at night and exposed himself to the all-female occupants.

“And last night (Wednesday 26 February), we received a report of an act of indecency in North Street, at approximately 7.20pm.

“Needless to say we are taking all these reports extremely seriously. We are conducting extra patrols in the areas where these incidents have been reported.

“We would urge the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to us. And, if you have witnessed something similar to this and not yet called the police, please do so, as your information could help our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5220046046.