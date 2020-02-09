Pedestrian seriously injured in Bristol city centre collision

We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Bristol city centre this morning (Sunday 9 February).



We were called at just after 4am by the ambulance service following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Lewins Mead.

The pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and he’s been taken to hospital for treatment.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision or has information which could help us, including any Dash Cam footage.