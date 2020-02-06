Police and council staff get award for tackling anti-social behaviour

Thornbury neighbourhood policing team and South Gloucestershire Council staff have been given an award for working together to reduce anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town.

On Friday 31 January Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens presented them with a Pride Award recognising their work. They and other award winners – both police colleagues and members of the public – attended an event at Police and Fire Headquarters with Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Watson.

Temporary Chief Inspector Clive Summerill, Temporary Inspector Adrian Fallows, PCs Natalie Jones and Paula Manos and PCSO Sheryl Drewitt were joined by South Gloucestershire Council’s Senior ASB Case Officer Amie and Case Officer Alice.

Their pioneering partnership has led to a 20 per cent reduction in reports of anti-social behaviour in the Thornbury area.

T/Insp Adrian Fallows said: “It’s really nice for my team to be recognised with this award. They work hard to improve things for the community and whilst they will say they are only doing their job, this recognises their dedication and determination.”

PCC Sue Mountstevens said: “The Pride Awards are something I always look forward to in my role as I get to say a big thank you to some truly extraordinary people in our community. I am delighted that so many people have chosen to nominate these ‘silent stars’, all who go about their daily business with little or no recognition.

“These awards highlight just some of the very special individuals we have living and working amongst us and their exemplary efforts are hugely appreciated across Avon and Somerset. It’s important we take the time celebrate these inspirational and selfless individuals who work hard to help keep our communities safe and feeling safe.”