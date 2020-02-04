Police return to station after £300K revamp

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner, Sue Mountstevens will be joining the local policing team in Street this Friday (7 February) to officially reopen the doors at the newly refurbished police station at West End.

The station has recently undergone a £300K transformation and will continue to provide an enquiry office for the community of Street, as well as a modern, fit for purpose base for the local neighbourhood team. The enquiry office will be open between the hours of 10am – 2pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Outside of these hours members of the public can call 101 or visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk for assistance or in an emergency call 999.

As a tribute to their late co-workers, PC Paul Lomas and PC Kevin Stoodley, staff at the police station have chosen to name two rooms in the building after their much-loved colleagues. The families of PC Lomas and PC Stoodley will be in attendance at the opening event to commemorate their memories on the special occasion.

Inspector Mark Nicholson commented: “Naming the rooms after PC Lomas and PC Stoodley felt like a very fitting tribute to two of our greatly missed colleagues, who were both well-known and respected within the local community. The team at Street are extremely proud to have been able to honour our late colleagues in this way.”

Inspector Nicholson continued: “The refurbishment has involved modernising the lighting, electrics, general decoration and furniture on site to provide an improved facility for our staff and the local community. Staff are already enjoying the benefits of our newly renovated, modern space and many have expressed to me how pleased they are with the revamp.

“It was important to us that our officers continued to be based in the local area and our newly refurbished station will allow the enquiry office and neighbourhood team to remain at the heart of the community in Street.”

Chief Constable Andy Marsh commented: “I am extremely pleased to be joining colleagues to officially re-open the police station in Street. The building at West End was in a particularly poor condition and the refurbishment has provided us with an opportunity to improve our services for the people of Street through fit for purpose facilities that meet the demands of modern-day policing.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said: “Following its refurbishment over the last six months, I am delighted to officially open Street police station. We know it is important to local people that there continues to be a visible policing presence in the area and the refurbished station houses an enquiry office and the local neighbourhood policing team.”

“The refurbished space now provides an improved, fit for purpose facility for staff whilst maintaining our visibility and support in the local community.”

How to contact Avon and Somerset Police in Street

• Visit the newly refurbished enquiry office at West End in Street between10am – 2pm Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday.

• Call 101 for non-emergency or in an emergency call 999.

• Visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk for assistance