Property to be searched as part of inquiry into South Bristol assaults

Detectives investigating yesterday’s incident in South Bristol will search a property in the area today.

Officers will search an address on Eva Turner Close in connection with the incident in which three men were attacked on Wells Road at around 3.10pm.

A 37-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested by officers on Redcatch Road a short time later.

Two of those injured, a man aged 26 and another aged 50, received treatment for non-life threatening stab wounds while a third, also aged 26 was treated for a head injury.

Chief Inspector Nigel Colston, area commander for South Bristol, said: “This was a shocking incident and while I fully appreciate it has alarmed the local community, I’d like to reiterate it is not terrorism-related.

“A team of detectives continue to carry out a thorough inquiry in order to understand what happened and as part of that, they will search an address on Eva Turner Close.

“Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols throughout the area in the coming days and will be happy to talk to anyone who has any concerns.”

He added: “I’d like to once again thank the members of the public who courageously fought off and pursued the offender as well as the police officers who calmly and professionally detained him.”