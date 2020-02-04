Renewed appeal after incident on cycle path

We are making a renewed appeal for information after an incident on the Bristol to Bath railway path.

A man in his 30s was cycling home from work near Forest Road, Hillfields, Bristol when two suspects blocked his path and demanded he handed over his belongings.

He suffered a knife wound to both legs in the ensuing tussle, which has had a life-changing impact.

The offenders fled the scene empty-handed in the direction of Forest Road.

Enquiries since the incident on Wednesday 18 December at 7.15pm have provided us with a description of two men we would like to speak to in connection with the incident .

Both men are described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins, slim and in their late-teens or early 20s.

One man is said to have worn a dark olive coat with a white furry hood. His hood was up and he had a distinctive face mask to cover himself. He was also wearing dark jeans. The second man was wearing similar clothing.

Patrols of the area have been increased since the incident in December.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and quote reference 5219291413.