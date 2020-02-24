Statement on planned youth climate protest in Bristol

A peaceful youth protest is due to take place in Bristol on Friday 28 February by Youth Strike 4 Climate.

This is the same group which has previously held protests on College Green but on this occasion there is a suggestion that the high-profile climate change activist Greta Thunberg may attend.

We believe this may increase the numbers attending which in turn may cause disruption to the public.

Officers are in touch with Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate to discuss their plans and have been in contact with Ms Thunberg to seek confirmation of her plans to attend.

We expect people to gather on College Green for 11am and surrounding areas may be busy as groups travel to and from the event.

We’ll be working with Bristol City Council using well-rehearsed plans which have been used for other events in recent years.

We’ll continue to liaise with the organisers right up until the event.

Our aim is to facilitate peaceful protest while also balancing the needs of people who live, work and visit the city. We want people to be aware of the possible disruption so they can consider their travel plans on the day.