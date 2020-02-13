Suspected burglary leaves 88-year-old woman in hospital

An 88-year-old woman is in hospital after an apparent burglary at her Knowle home and we’re seeking witnesses and information.

She was found on the floor of her home in Somerdale Avenue at about 1.30pm on Wednesday 12 February by a meals on wheels delivery person who found the door open on arrival.

The ambulance service attended and took the lady to hospital, where she remains today. Thankfully her condition has improved.

After calling the ambulance the family realised that there were signs of a search through the house and discovered that cash and other items are missing.

Officers have carried out house to house enquiries and a forensic examination of the property.

Detective Inspector Dave Lewis, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a shocking incident involving a vulnerable elderly woman. We’re working on the basis that she has been on the floor overnight as her bed had not been slept in. We’re at a very early stage in our enquiries and it’s not yet clear whether she collapsed, fell or was assaulted after disturbing an intruder.

“I’d ask anyone with information to call us on 101, quoting reference 5220035381. We especially want to hear from you if you know who is responsible, saw anything suspicious in Somerdale Avenue between 4.30pm on Tuesday 11 and 1.30pm on Wednesday 12 February or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help to get in touch with us.

“The neighbourhood team have stepped up their patrols in the area but I’d like to reassure people that we see very few instances like this and are doing all we can to bring the culprit to justice.”

DI Lewis also said he’d encourage people to call in on their vulnerable elderly relatives and friends to check their security and remind them to lock up and be cautious about who they let into their home.

More home security advice.