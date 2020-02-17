Two arrested following drugs operation in Bristol

We have arrested two men on suspicion of dealing drugs in the St Pauls area of Bristol.

The men – both in their 20s – were arrested on 30 January from a property in the Portland Square area.

It follows an operation in which the men were observed making drug exchanges in the area and going in and out of the property. Officers carried out a search of the property and seized a large quantity of cash and what is believed to be Class A drugs, which will be forensically tested.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and possession of criminal property. They area both from London and suspected to be involved in county lines drug dealing.

They have been released under investigation.

The Bristol East neighbourhood policing teams are increasingly noticing that these type of residences are being used by organised crime groups to run illegal practices, such as drug dealing and brothels for short periods, to try to evade attention by the authorities.

We would urge the local community to continue to be our eyes and ears and report unusual or suspicious behaviour so we can take positive action.

If you have any information which could help, please contact us through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101, quoting reference 5220024356

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it on-line using the following link bit.ly/1pwX4Zm quoting the above reference number.