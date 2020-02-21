Two arrested in connection with burglary of elderly woman’s home

We’ve arrested two people in connection with the burglary of the home of an 88-year-old Bristol woman earlier this month.

A 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were detained following the incident in which cash was stolen from a property on Somerdale Avenue on Wednesday, 12 February.

The woman has since been released under investigation while the man has been released on police bail.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.