Two arrested in connection with burglary of elderly woman’s home
We’ve arrested two people in connection with the burglary of the home of an 88-year-old Bristol woman earlier this month.
A 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were detained following the incident in which cash was stolen from a property on Somerdale Avenue on Wednesday, 12 February.
The woman has since been released under investigation while the man has been released on police bail.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £3,000 for information about the incident which leads to the conviction of those responsible.
You can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.