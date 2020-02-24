Update after murder inquiry launched in Winsford

Further enquiries have now taken place following the death of a woman in Winsford, which is being treated as murder.

Officers were called to a property in the village at around 2.30pm on Saturday 22 February after a member of the public called to raise concerns over the welfare of a woman.

Firearms officers were among those to attend the scene and a woman in her 50s was found outside the property with severe injuries. Although officers carried out CPR, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman, who is being treated as a key witness, was located nearby and taken to a place of safety. She was uninjured.

A further search of the premises located a 67-year-old man in an outbuilding. He’d suffered serious injuries caused by a shotgun. He’s in police custody but was taken to a hospital in Devon for emergency treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out on the woman and the cause of death has been confirmed as shotgun injuries. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Det Supt Julie Mackay, of the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “This is a very serious incident in which a woman has lost her life and we are deploying family liaison officers to support the next of kin.

“The scene remains cordoned off so further forensic enquiries and searches can take place over the next few days.

“We’re grateful to the local community for their support and understanding, and I’d urge anyone with concerns or questions to speak to a member of the local neighbourhood team who’ll be carrying out extra patrols over the coming days.

“Due to prior police contact with those involved, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. It would be inappropriate for us to go into further details while the referral is being considered.”