Update following the Youth Strike 4 Climate in Bristol

Statement from Mike Jackson, Bristol City Council Executive Director and Superintendent Andy Bennett, Bristol Police Commander.

The Bristol City Council and Avon and Somerset Police operation for the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest attended by climate activist Greta Thunberg today, Friday 28 February has now been stood down.

All roads have been reopened and the crowds, estimated at more than 15,000 have dispersed.

We’d like to thank the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate volunteer stewards, parents, carers, schools and youth organisations for working with public and emergency services to help the event run smoothly.

We also thank South West Ambulance Service for looking after the protestors and the protestors for looking after each other.

Thanks also go to Highways teams for managing the road closures and Bristol Waste for keeping the site clear and streets clean following the march.

Bristol’s public transport services stepped up to reroute bus services and manage increased numbers of passengers while British Transport Police welcomed Ms Thunberg to the city.

We also recognise the hard work of Bristol City Council staff and police officers and staff who pulled out all the stops to support the organisers and ensure this was a safe event for our young people.