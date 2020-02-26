Witness appeal after civic jewellery theft

We are investigating a non-residential burglary in the Hotwells area of Bristol on Monday 24 February.

The burglary occurred between 2.30-4am at a unit in Smeaton Road.

Two safes, containing civic ceremonial jewellery among other items, were taken during the incident.

Yesterday (Tuesday 25 February) a safe was discovered in Frog Lane, Winford, which we believe may be linked to the incident. Forensic analysis work is continuing.

We are interested to hear from motorists and people engaged in Bristol’s night-time economy who may have seen a new shaped plain white Ford Transit Custom van between midnight and 4.30am on Monday. The vehicle was likely to have several occupants.

If you think you may have seen the vehicle or have dash cam footage please contact us.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220044814.