Witnesses sought after assault in Bridgwater

We are asking witnesses to an assault in Bridgwater in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 20 February) to come forward.

At approximately 12.40am, two men were involved in a fight in Taunton Road.

The fight spilled out into the road and motorists had to drive around the pair.

The victim suffered an injury to his eye and head. He was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.

We would like to speak to witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage of the incident.