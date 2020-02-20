Witnesses sought after assault in Bridgwater
We are asking witnesses to an assault in Bridgwater in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 20 February) to come forward.
At approximately 12.40am, two men were involved in a fight in Taunton Road.
The fight spilled out into the road and motorists had to drive around the pair.
The victim suffered an injury to his eye and head. He was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.
We would like to speak to witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage of the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220041622
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.