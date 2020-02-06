Witnesses sought after incident at petrol station

We are seeking witnesses to an incident that happened at a petrol station in Bristol.

A woman, in her 30s, drove into the Asda petrol station at the top of Whiteladies Road at about 2pm on Saturday 25 January.

Another driver on the forecourt got out of his vehicle, ran over to the victim’s car and shouted racial insults at her.

CCTV enquiries show there were several motorists at the petrol station at the time who we would like to speak to about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 5220018942.