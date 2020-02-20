Witnesses sought following collision between pedestrian and car

We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Bridgwater on Tuesday evening.

It happened at about 8pm outside The Job Centre at The Clink.

A pedestrian was in collision with a car and suffered serious injuries.

He was initially taken to Musgrove Park Hospital but then transferred to Southmead Hospital, where he is being treated for fractured ribs, a broken arm and a hand injury.

We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have information to help our enquiries.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have mobile phone of dash-cam footage of the incident.

If you are able to help, please contact us, quoting reference 5220040629